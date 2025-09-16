Las Vegas police asking for help finding 70-year-old who may be in emotional distress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding a man who may be in emotional distress.

Angelito Demateo was last seen on Monday, Sept. 15, around 8:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Decatur Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The 70-year-old was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as an Asian man standing 5'6" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and bald head.

Police noted Demateo has a distinct gait, and provided the following video to assist in the search:

All hospitals are asked to check their registries and notify police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Angelito Demateo and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.