Las Vegas police arrest unlicensed masseuse for sexually assaulting client

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 16, Las Vegas Metro detectives arrested 60-year-old Javier Diaz Guzman at his residence in the 200 block of Cervantes Street.

Sexual assault detectives say Diaz was operating as an unlicensed masseuse from his home, when he sexually assaulted an adult female client on August 12.

According to court records, he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for three counts of sexual assault and one count of open/gross lewdness.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of Diaz or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.