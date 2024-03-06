Las Vegas police arrest teenage murder suspect in January shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old is behind bars as police continue to investigate a January shooting death in the Las Vegas Valley.

She is now the sixth person, and fifth teenager, arrested in connection with the homicide on North Torrey Pines Drive on January 2.

She was taken into custody on March 4 and booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention for the following crimes:



Open murder with a deadly weapon

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Most recently, a 17-year-old male in California was arrested for the shooting.

