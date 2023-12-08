Watch Now
Las Vegas police arrest man, 20, for northwest Las Vegas shooting after locating 2 vehicles

Vehicles sought by police believed to be connected to shooting at 6600 of Grand Stands Avenue
Posted at 5:46 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 20:46:28-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old man after locating a vehicle connected to a northwest shooting in late October.

Police said a shooting was reported around 10:49 p.m. in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue, near Grand Teton and Torrey Pines drives on Oct. 20

Police identified the shooting suspect as 20-year-old Amari Warren. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a gun into an occupied structure.

Previously, officers asked the public for help locating two vehicles believed to be connected to the shooting.

A blue Toyota Yaris was first sought by police. It was later found.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared photos of a blue Toyota Yaris sought in connection with a shooting in the northwest valley on Friday, Oct 20, 2023.

On Nov. 1, police said they were searching for a second vehicle. It was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan. It was believed to have damage to the front left panel."

Las Vegas police said they are looking for a dark-colored four-door sedan that is believed to be the suspect's vehicle involved in an October shooting near Tenaya and Grand Teton.

Police said detectives located this vehicle, and it led to the arrest of Warren.

Warren was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.

