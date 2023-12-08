Las Vegas police arrest man, 20, for northwest Las Vegas shooting after locating 2 vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old man after locating a vehicle connected to a northwest shooting in late October.

Police said a shooting was reported around 10:49 p.m. in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue, near Grand Teton and Torrey Pines drives on Oct. 20

Police identified the shooting suspect as 20-year-old Amari Warren. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a gun into an occupied structure.

Previously, officers asked the public for help locating two vehicles believed to be connected to the shooting.

A blue Toyota Yaris was first sought by police. It was later found.

On Nov. 1, police said they were searching for a second vehicle. It was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan. It was believed to have damage to the front left panel."

Police said detectives located this vehicle, and it led to the arrest of Warren.

Warren was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.