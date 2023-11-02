Las Vegas police looking for suspect vehicle involved in late-October shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a second suspect vehicle involved in a late-October shooting.

Police said a shooting occurred on Friday, Oct. 20, around 10:49 p.m. in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. This is near W. Grand Teton Drive and N. Tenaya Way.

Initially, police sought a blue Toyota Yaris that bore Nevada plates "NVD626." Police said it was reported as stolen.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared photos of a blue Toyota Yaris sought in connection with a shooting in the northwest valley on Friday, Oct 20, 2023.

Wednesday, police said they located the blue vehicle and are now looking for a second vehicle believed to be the suspect's.

"The vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a BMW, suspected of having damage to the front left panel," police said. Video of the suspect vehicle can be seen here.

LVMPD Las Vegas police said they are looking for a dark-colored four-door sedan that is believed to be the suspect's vehicle involved in an October shooting near Tenaya and Grand Teton.

Anyone with any information about this vehicle is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.