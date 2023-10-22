Photos show stolen vehicle sought by detectives in shooting investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A stolen vehicle is sought by police in connection with a shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

Police say the shooting was reported at approximately 10:49 p.m. in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue, near Grand Teton and Torrey Pines drives.

The vehicle in question was identified by police as a blue Toyota Yaris with Nevada license plate VND626. The car has a blue and white sticker in the corner of the back window, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its location is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.