Photos show stolen vehicle sought by detectives in shooting investigation

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared photos of a blue Toyota Yaris sought in connection with a shooting in the northwest valley on Friday, Oct 20, 2023.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 15:59:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A stolen vehicle is sought by police in connection with a shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

Police say the shooting was reported at approximately 10:49 p.m. in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue, near Grand Teton and Torrey Pines drives.

The vehicle in question was identified by police as a blue Toyota Yaris with Nevada license plate VND626. The car has a blue and white sticker in the corner of the back window, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its location is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

