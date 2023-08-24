Las Vegas police, ABC Hyundai team up for vehicle security upgrade event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the United States, the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen continues to spike after a security flaw was exposed on social media over a year ago.

Here in the valley, thefts have increased nearly 40% in the last year. Those thefts are also making it more challenging for Kia and Hyundai owners to get insurance. Both State Farm and Allstate insurance previously told Channel 13 they've add to make adjustments to policies due to the issue.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and ABC Hyundai are teaming up to help those driving affected Hyundai vehicles get free security upgrades. According to ABC Hyundai, these are the vehicles that are eligible:



2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

According to ABC Hyundai's website, there are certain vehicles that don't need the upgrade. That includes vehicles equipped with a push-button ignition and smart key, vehicles that have an immobilizer lamp on the instrument cluster when the ignition is turned on, or if the vehicle was produced after Nov. 2021.

Police and ABC Hyundai are hosting a community safety event where affected vehicle owners can get those upgrades. That's scheduled for Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. That's at the dealership, which is located at 6825 Redwood Street and is near the 215 and Rainbow.

You do need an appointment and can book your spot by calling the dealership at 702-706-7885.