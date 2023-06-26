Car thieves leave Las Vegas family without transportation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to an alarming report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, car theft in the valley has spiked compared to 2022.

"I got a call from a co-worker saying that someone was breaking into my window and by the time I got outside, the car was already gone," Mathew Marriott said.

Marriott said after a long day at work, he was shocked to see his 2016 white Kia Soul missing from the parking lot of his work on Wednesday. Marriott tells Channel 13 it took thieves less than a minute to steal his vehicle. He said his family has only owned the car for four months and they share it.

The thief has caused a huge inconvenience. While Marriott works in Summerlin, he lives in east Las Vegas. With their only means of transportation gone, running errands and commuting to work has become extremely challenging.

"It is the first car we've had in two years. It's been difficult because I have an elderly father too. He has to go to the doctor a lot. He has to go to the doctor for a leg thing and I might have breast cancer and need to go to the doctor," said Marriott's wife, Breanna Crowell. "It's just been stressful with appointments and going to the grocery stores."

The Marriott family is not alone. In a recent report, police revealed car thefts are up 37% across the valley compared to the previous year. Two of the top vehicles thieves are targeting are Kia and Hyundai models. Marriott believes a viral social media video showcasing how easily Kia and Hyundai cars can be stolen is to blame for his car being stolen.

"No one steals Kias for the parts. They're stealing it for the trend."

While hopeful for the return of his car, Marriott wishes his Kia had been more secure. He wasn't aware of the design fix now available.

"I love the car but it's a big flaw."

To help stop this concerning trend, some car owners have been provided with software updates to enhance the security of their vehicles. However, law enforcement strongly recommends using additional measures, such as car steering wheel locks, to provide an extra layer of protection against theft.