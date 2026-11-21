LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before agreeing to an additional screening at the dentist’s office, one local physician says patients should ask a few questions first.

After my recent reporting on additional dental screenings, Dr. Farzad Kamyar reached out to me to share his own experience after switching dentists.

Kamyar said he was presented with an additional oral-cancer screening. As a physician, he is accustomed to examining the evidence behind medical testing, so he began researching the screening before deciding whether to agree to it.

WATCH | Patients urged to ask questions before paying for additional dental screenings

Las Vegas physician urges patients to ask questions before paying for additional dental screenings

“I definitely [was] not agreeing to this. It doesn't even make sense, right?” Kamyar said. “Then I saw it in your story that that was something that was offered, and I went, ‘Uh-oh. Is this something that's happening now, like more prevalent around potentially the valley?’ And that's why I reached out.”

Kamyar said his larger concern is informed consent, particularly making sure patients understand what is already part of their routine exam, what is considered an additional service and whether an add-on will cost them more money.

“Get the standard of care, which is oral exam as part of your checkup, and that's what you've already paid for,” Kamyar said. “And hopefully the office, if they're going to recommend something like this ... you're told plainly before being charged that the add-on is optional.”

Kamyar's advice to patients is simple: ask questions before saying yes.

If a dentist recommends an additional screening or procedure, patients can ask:



Why is this screening being recommended specifically for me?

Is it considered part of my routine dental exam?

Is the additional screening optional?

Is there an extra charge?

What information will the screening provide, and would the result change my care?

The takeaway, Kamyar said, isn't that patients should automatically reject additional testing. It's that they should understand why it is being recommended, whether it is optional and what it will cost before agreeing to it.