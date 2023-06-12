Las Vegas officials asking for the public's input on proposed African American Museum & Cultural Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is hosting open house workshops this month and asking for the public's input on a proposed African American Museum & Cultural Center.

Officials will discuss proposed concepts for the museum and a venue for Black cultural expression, how history and experiences have shaped the African American community in Las Vegas, and personal stories about Las Vegas including an opportunity to enter personal stories in the National Archives at the Library of Congress.

All three workshops will take place at the Nevada Partners location at 690 West Lake Mead Boulevard.



June 16 - noon to 3 p.m.

June 23 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 30 - noon to 3 p.m.

"I encourage the community and especially the Historic Westside residents, to come to one of these workshops and contribute your ideas and your family's personal stories to add to the African American history of Las Vegas," said Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear.

On Nov. 16, 2022, the Las Vegas City Council approved a contract to develop a master plan for an African American Museum and Cultural Center in the Historic Westside. An exact location hasn't been determined yet. City officials said they expect the master planning process to last about a year although that timeline "may expand as needed to ensure we are getting an effective and implementable plan."