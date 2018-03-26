Las Vegas North Premium Outlets to start charging for parking

A Las Vegas outlet mall will begin charging for parking this week.
However, locals with a Nevada driver's license or state resident ID can still park at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets for free.
The new program, which launches Tuesday, includes the addition of designated employee parking in order to free up premium, up-front parking spots for shoppers.
A statement from Simon Property Group reads in part:
This new parking program falls in line with what many other local businesses have already done. Plus, the change will help ease congestion and decrease the time visitors wait for a parking spot, thus giving them more time to shop.
Delivering a premier customer experience remains our top priority. This new parking program will allow for better control and management of our parking environment for our shoppers.