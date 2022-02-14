Las Vegas nonprofits encourage people to 'donate your ex's stuff' this Valentine's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Is a breakup bringing you heartache for Valentine's Day?

Several Las Vegas nonprofits are offering the broken-hearted a chance to start fresh and get rid of some baggage while helping others.

“If you have stuff that you’re not in love with anymore, bring it to Goodwill, donate it, and we can definitely take that stuff and turn it into something great,” said Morgan Waldron, the senior marketing and communications manager for Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

When a person donates clothes, jewelry, DVDs, or sporting items to Goodwill, the items are sold in Goodwill stores and the money supports programs to help people receive job training and find employment.

Goodwill stores in Southern Nevada are currently in need of things like books and electronics.

And those who want to donate the unloved items, just bring them to a nearby Goodwill location and drop them off.

The Special Olympics of Southern Nevada is also accepting gently used basketballs, bowling balls, footballs, golf balls, swimming gear and track and field gear.

Items can be dropped off at the Special Olympics of Southern Nevada’s office located at 2950 S. Rancho Dr., Ste. 102.

Volunteer opportunities with the Special Olympics of Southern Nevada are also available year-round.