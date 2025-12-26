LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In some Southern Nevada neighborhoods, trash piles up faster than traffic, but one local nonprofit is fighting back for the community.

The nonprofit, Pick It Up Las Vegas is leading the charge, turning frustration into action and restoring pride in streets and public spaces.

Every Saturday, volunteers clean washes, roadways, parks, and overlooked areas across Southern Nevada, proving that caring for the community shouldn't depend on a zip code. "Pick It Up Las Vegas is about giving back to the community. We come out here every Saturday and try to pick up these underserved areas. This isn't just an unhoused problem, it's everybody's problem.

"Trash comes from dumping all over the city," Austin Wyrick, founder of Pick It Up Las Vegas, said.

Las Vegas nonprofit leads the charge to restore neighborhoods and local pride

Wyrick said the movement started with just five volunteers and a few bags of trash, but over 10 months, more than 500 people have joined, collecting over 25,000 pounds of garbage.

"After two hours, you look at all that you did as a team, as a community, as a group. The impact that was made and you feel good about it," Wyrick said.

Volunteers include college students, community groups, and neighbors united by a shared goal.

"Once you see all the work that's been done, all the trash bags that's been filled up, I think people feel a lot of satisfaction," Jeffrey Celerio, director of the Shine City Project, said.

"If we all work together, we have more of an impact in our city and we can make changes happen," Tyler Walrach, president of UNLV's New Hope Ocean Club, said. For Wyrick, the mission is deeply personal. After experiencing homelessness and addiction, he says acts of service gave him purpose and self-worth.

"And now I want to share that exact same opportunity with other individuals, whether unhoused or not," Wyrick said.

The group also focuses on helping unhoused volunteers gain skills, purpose, and a sense of belonging.

"To say, 'Hey, come be a part of a team with us and pick up some trash,' that is something that builds lasting value," Wyrick said.

Pick It Up Las Vegas isn't just cleaning streets. It's fighting for locals, building stronger neighborhoods, and showing that when residents take action, real change happens.

Volunteers of all backgrounds are invited to join the weekly efforts and help make Southern Nevada a community everyone can take pride in.

If you'd like to learn more about Pick It Up Las Vegas, you can visit them at their website by clicking here.