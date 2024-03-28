Las Vegas nonprofit hosting health workshop to bring awareness to diabetes among Latinos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A story of resilience and hope in the face of a silent epidemic as diabetes continues to disproportionately affect our Hispanic communities.

Tonight, we're sharing the story of one local man's journey to break the cycle and how a local health clinic hopes to help those who need them most.

"You lose someone you love, that is a part of your heart that is something that can't ever be replace," said Ricardo Castro.

Castro lost his father to diabetes nearly three years ago, witnessing its devastating impact firsthand, a disease that has plagued his family.

"My mom, my dad, my grandma, my aunts, uncles, my brothers are always, from us knowing that, we are always in constant worry in our minds like, dang, maybe have it," Castro said.

Feeling the urgency to take action, Castro said he needs to confront the challenge.

Friday, a beacon of hope emerges on the horizon as Chicanos Por La Causa joins forces with theSouthern Nevada Health District, Immunize Nevada, andHope Christian Health Centerto host a free community health clinic with bilingual workshops, tackling critical issues like diabetes and hypertension.

Castro said he will be there.

"My first informational resource to find out about this thing, even though it is close, I have had these walls in front of me not wanting to know about something that I know is at my door," Castro said.

"The idea behind these workshops is to educate and inspire and motivate those who take initiatives before they become problems," said Serafin Calvo.

Calvo is with Chicanos Por La Cause and said this federally-funded event helps empower our communities with knowledge to fight against diabetes and other chronic diseases.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Hispanic adults are 70% more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes.

"We have high numbers of people with diabetes and high blood pressure. It is part of our culture and it's part of our food and the lack of information. That is why we chose these workshops," Calvo said.

For Marco and countless others, Friday's clinic isn't just about treating illnesses; it's about preventing them.

"A lot of people in this community lose hope. It's like they have a death sentence and that is sad because I am this community, so to be part of this event is a blessing."

Calvo said that this workshop marks the start of their new "Knowledge is Power: Si Se Puede" series happening twice a month.

They'll cover vital topics like housing, counseling, and mental health support, all geared toward assisting our under-served community.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

