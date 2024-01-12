Las Vegas musician ready to headline first concert with hometown support

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Quinn Ayers, an emerging musician born and raised in Las Vegas, is set to headline his first-ever concert this weekend. It's a milestone he attributes to the unwavering support from his hometown.

"It's a full circle moment because as a musician and creator, in general, you face a lot of rejection," Ayers said when reflecting on his journey as an artist.

Ayers emphasized that he is just at the beginning of his artistic endeavors.

"Dreams don't really work unless you do," he said.

Despite being a runner-up in Life is Beautiful's Rising Stars Competition, an event that features one up-and-coming artist that is added to the festival's lineup, Ayers expressed gratitude for the remarkable experience.

"The opportunity to be surrounded by those musicians and that talent, it was special," Ayers said.

The competition was hosted at The Space, which opened new doors for Ayers.

"We are thrilled to feature one of our Life is Beautiful Rising Stars semi-finalists, Quinn Ayers," Emily Stephenson, General Manager of The Space, said. "All of our Life is Beautiful finalists had the opportunity to come and headline their own show. Quinn is the first person to take us up on it."

Ayers will showcase his new album at The Space on Friday and is inviting artists from across the valley to join the celebration.

"Seven other artists that are local Vegas artists here and five other brands as well that are local," Ayers mentioned.

Stephenson sees this event as a significant opportunity for the local music scene.

"This gives him an opportunity to feature other artists that are underneath him," Stephenson said. "It allows our community to grow and it also lets new audiences get to know and love these local artists."

Ayers said he's grateful the community can support each other through the arts.

"Whether it's music, whether it's art, bringing this brings the community together," Ayers said. "That's not possible without people all in the community in that mindset."

Ayers and ten other local artists are set to perform on Friday, January 11th starting at 7:00 p.m. The Space is located at 3460 Cavaretta Court, which is off of W. Harmon Avenue and Polaris Avenue, just off the Strip.