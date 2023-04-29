Las Vegas mother outraged after video surfaces of adults fighting her daughters after school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An adult and two Rancho High School students have been charged with battery after a fight broke out less than a quarter mile away from campus.

The incident happened on March 31st but now, the students’ mother is fighting for justice and stating her daughters were not at fault.

“If anything, my daughters were fighting back to defend themselves,” Erika Chavez said.

Chavez’s daughters called her after class had ended to let her know what happened. They claimed they were cornered and attacked by a woman and man they had never seen before on their way home.

“I was so mad. I was angry. All I wanted to do was get home,” Chavez said.

A video of the fight started circulating on social media and received thousands of views.

Channel 13 obtained a police report of the incident identifying the woman who attacked the girls as Judith Quiroz. Quiroz is believed to be a former CCSD student's aunt.

In the recording, Quiroz, along with another man, are seen punching both of the girls multiple times. At one point, they threw the girls to the ground. Quiroz is also heard on video asking other students ‘Who else wanted it?’.

“I want justice. I feel like what happened is not fair,” Chavez said.

Chavez claims her daughters were being bullied by Quiroz's niece which led to an argument online. She believes Quiroz decided to take matters into her own hands instead of notifying the school district or police.

“No matter what she did or what the argument was about, it doesn't justify a grown woman putting her hands on her,” Chavez said.

Chavez alerted LVMPD officers about the fight hoping an arrest would be made but instead Quiroz and Chavez’s two daughters were charged with battery.

Injury attorney Eric Blank says that’s not uncommon but there is an opportunity for them to fight the charges.

“You can be charged with something and say yes, I did hit that person but the reason I hit them was because I was attacked,” Blank said.

Now, Chavez is fighting for justice for her two daughters and hoping Quiroz faces more serious consequences for her actions.

“I'm not going to sit here and stay quiet. I'm going to try to be my daughter's voice. No minor should be living in fear of an adult coming out to get them,” Chavez said.

A court hearing has been scheduled for May 15th.