Las Vegas Monorail offering $1 tickets for locals during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Transportation is going to be a challenge for the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the monorail will be an option for workers heading to the Strip as well as visitors and other locals attending the race.

As county officials have previously announced, the monorail will be running 24/7 from Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 a.m. to Monday, Nov. 20 at 3 a.m. LVCVA officials said trains will arrive at each station every five to 12 minutes.

Las Vegas locals will be able to buy one-way tickets for $1 by showing their Nevada identification at each of the monorail station customer service booths except the Boingo Station at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Discounted monorail tickets can also be purchased here and can be downloaded to a mobile device.

There are seven stations along Las Vegas Boulevard and three will provide direct access to race zones: Harrah's/LINQ station, Flamingo station, and Horseshoe/Paris Las Vegas station. LVCVA officials said customer service hours have also been extended on race days, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.