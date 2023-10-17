New monorail promotion offers riders discounted tickets to Strip attractions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new promotion could help Strip visitors save money on local attractions.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, guests who purchase a monorail pass will receive access to discounted tickets to attractions like the ones listed below.



Amina Spa, Balla Italian Soul, The Tangier, and Prendi at SAHARA Las Vegas

Awakening at Wynn

Big Bus Las Vegas

Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge, REAL Bodies, and Dino Safari at Horseshoe Las Vegas

Criss Angel Mindfreak and Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino

Discovering King Tut's Tomb at Luxor Las Vegas

Donny Osmond, Hyprov, and Menopause the Museum at Harrah's Las Vegas

Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas

Fantasy Lab at Fashion Show Las Vegas

FlyOver Vegas

GoCar Tours

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

High Roller Observation Wheel and FlyLINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade

Hunger Games: The Exhibition at MGM Grand

KAMU Ultra Karaoke at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours

The Magic of Jen Kramer, The International Bar, and Sid's Cafe at Westgate Las Vegas

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island Las Vegas

Mat Franco at The LINQ

PanIQ Escape Room at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Papillon Helicopter Tours

Pink Adventure Tours

Wayne: Up Close and Personal at Flamingo Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Monorail has seven stops on the east side of the Strip. You can learn more here. Standard hours of operation are Monday from 7 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.