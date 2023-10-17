New monorail promotion offers riders discounted tickets to Strip attractions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new promotion could help Strip visitors save money on local attractions.
According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, guests who purchase a monorail pass will receive access to discounted tickets to attractions like the ones listed below.
- Amina Spa, Balla Italian Soul, The Tangier, and Prendi at SAHARA Las Vegas
- Awakening at Wynn
- Big Bus Las Vegas
- Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge, REAL Bodies, and Dino Safari at Horseshoe Las Vegas
- Criss Angel Mindfreak and Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino
- Discovering King Tut's Tomb at Luxor Las Vegas
- Donny Osmond, Hyprov, and Menopause the Museum at Harrah's Las Vegas
- Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas
- Fantasy Lab at Fashion Show Las Vegas
- FlyOver Vegas
- GoCar Tours
- Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- High Roller Observation Wheel and FlyLINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade
- Hunger Games: The Exhibition at MGM Grand
- KAMU Ultra Karaoke at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Lip Smacking Foodie Tours
- The Magic of Jen Kramer, The International Bar, and Sid's Cafe at Westgate Las Vegas
- Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island Las Vegas
- Mat Franco at The LINQ
- PanIQ Escape Room at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Papillon Helicopter Tours
- Pink Adventure Tours
- Wayne: Up Close and Personal at Flamingo Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Monorail has seven stops on the east side of the Strip. You can learn more here. Standard hours of operation are Monday from 7 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.