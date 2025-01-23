Las Vegas middle school students send letters to L.A. firefighters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As wildfires continue to burnthrough and affect the homes and lives of people in Southern California, students in Las Vegas are using their words and art to show their appreciation for the heroes on the frontlines.

I went to a local middle school in east Las Vegas and talked with students who were sending some special messages to the firefighters.

While the project started with the Maui Fires, now, it hits even closer to home for their teacher.

"I drew him trying to save a house…"

In a classroom full of colorful markers, paper and big ideas, William E. Orr Middle School students create something special.

“I want firefighters and people to raise up more and continue to give it their all on handling these fires and stopping it from getting to the rest of LA,” said Middle School student Kyaron Lindsey.

Abel Garcia: When you were writing that letter, what was going through your head?

Kyaron Lindsey: The images of fires and burning houses and firefighters desperately trying to save people's homes, possessions and animals. It helped me get through that writing block.

Kyaron is one of more than 250 of Ms. Sydney Florsheim's students.

Ms. Florsheim: I think that it is really hard to see something happening next door and not want to do something to make a positive difference.

Ms. Florsheim started this special project during the Maui Fires, but with her own family now affected by the Palisades Fires, it's even more personal.

Abel Garcia: Why do you think it is so important, especially for our students here in Southern Nevada, to be aware of this destruction in our neighboring state?

MS. Florsheim: We are all a part of humanity; you can't just see someone next door in California or in Hawaii and not want to do something positive or impactful.

"I hope your family can see you saving the world," said Tyrell.

For these students, it's about more than words or pictures. It's about connecting with the people who risk everything to keep communities safe.

"To motivate them and keep them picking up the hose and taking out those fires," said Tyrell.

These students tell me they are hoping their words bring a smile to the firefighters' faces and remind them that their work is appreciated even from miles away.

“It is going to really help the firefighter who is getting this letter to keep going, keep fighting these fires, keep risking their lives through these flames to keep going.”

