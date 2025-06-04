Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department re-applies for ICE partnership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has applied for a partnership with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement known as the 287(g) program, Channel 13 has learned.

This comes amid controversy surrounding Las Vegas being designated a "sanctuary jurisdiction" by the Department of Homeland Security in a list that has since been removed from the department's website.

Local News 'It was a mistake': Governor, Vegas mayor push back on 'sanctuary' designation Joe Moeller

LVMPD is now listed on ICE's website among law enforcement agencies whose participation in the 287(g) program is pending. The program authorizes ICE to delegate authority to local law enforcement officers to perform specialized immigration functions. Officers participating in the program do so under ICE's direction and oversight, according to the agency's website.

Based on information posted on ICE's website, LVMPD is requesting to supply Warrant Services Officers to the program.

This wouldn't be the first time LVMPD has partnered with ICE through the 287(g) program. In a previous interview with Channel 13, former Clark County District Attorney David Roger explained how a previous partnership worked.

"Generally, it has been for violent offenses," Roger said. "At one point, Metro had deputized 287(g) officers in the jail. These are people, officers, deputized by ICE to interview people whose immigration status is an issue and issue [immigration] detainers."

WATCH | Local experts weigh in on LVMPD immigration and ICE policy update

Local experts weigh in on LVMPD immigration and ICE policy update

Immigration detainers are requests to hold an individual in custody for a certain amount of time until federal authorities can take them into custody.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD for a statement after business hours on Tuesday and is awaiting the agency's response.

In previous public statements, Sheriff Kevin McMahill has emphasized that immigration enforcement is not LVMPD's job. The department's policies state, "although Nevada peace officers have the authority to assist in enforcing federal laws, LVMPD officers will not enforce immigration laws."

LVMPD's policy also states the department will notify ICE of undocumented individuals who have been arrested for serious crimes, but will not hold individuals if ICE is not present at the time of their release from custody.

Just last week, Senate Republican Leader Robin Titus issued a statement calling on all Nevada law enforcement agencies to partner with federal immigration authorities.

Titus wrote that every county should join the 287(g) program. As of Friday, only three of Nevada's 17 counties participated in the partnership.