Las Vegas' Medical District is getting its first hotel — but not everyone is onboard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Medical District's first hotel has reached the approval stage, according to the City of Las Vegas.
The hotel, a Home 2 Suites by Hilton location, will feature 130 new rooms across five stories, including kitchenettes, a business center, retail space and a pool, the city shared in a recent social media post.
They said that the reasoning behind the hotel's location was to "give patients, families, and hospital staff a nearby place to rest and recharge," providing "more rooms, more parking, [and] more progress."
However, not everyone seems to view the project as a problem-solver.
Some comments under the city's announcement questioned the hotel's approval, asking instead for more housing options as an alternative to its construction or airing concerns about the hotel's potential pricing.