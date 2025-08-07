Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas' Medical District is getting its first hotel — but not everyone is onboard

The first hotel was approved to set up shop in the Las Vegas Medical District. But some have their doubts about the project.
Here's a quick rundown of the top stories we are following for the Las Vegas valley this Thursday, August 7, 2025.
Channel 13's Top Stories for August 7, 2025
First hotel approved for the Medical District
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Medical District's first hotel has reached the approval stage, according to the City of Las Vegas.

The first hotel approved for the Medical District

The hotel, a Home 2 Suites by Hilton location, will feature 130 new rooms across five stories, including kitchenettes, a business center, retail space and a pool, the city shared in a recent social media post.

The City of Las Vegas' announcement of the first hotel in the Medical District

They said that the reasoning behind the hotel's location was to "give patients, families, and hospital staff a nearby place to rest and recharge," providing "more rooms, more parking, [and] more progress."

The first hotel approved for the Medical District

However, not everyone seems to view the project as a problem-solver.

Comments in opposition to the first hotel in the Medical District

Some comments under the city's announcement questioned the hotel's approval, asking instead for more housing options as an alternative to its construction or airing concerns about the hotel's potential pricing.

The first hotel approved for the Medical District

