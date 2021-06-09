Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman makes appearance on Good Morning America

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was on Good Morning America this morning.
She was talking about the city's recovery from COVID-19.
Goodman was one of the early critics of continued lockdowns and restrictions.
This morning she was asked if she still felt that way or if the city made the right decision waiting to fully re-open.
Goodman went on to address the need for workers in Las Vegas.
It's a national problem partially caused by federal unemployment benefits.