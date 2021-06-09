Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman makes appearance on Good Morning America

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was on Good Morning America this morning.

She was talking about the city's recovery from COVID-19.

Goodman was one of the early critics of continued lockdowns and restrictions.

RELATED STORY: Mayor Goodman tweets two-page statement calling for Nevada to reopen

This morning she was asked if she still felt that way or if the city made the right decision waiting to fully re-open.

Goodman went on to address the need for workers in Las Vegas.

RELATED STORY: Las Vegas businesses, now without COVID-19 restrictions, struggle to find willing workers

It's a national problem partially caused by federal unemployment benefits.