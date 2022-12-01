Las Vegas man, who was once homeless, starts non-profit to help those in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is making it his mission to help end homelessness in our community.

Marcus Duke travels all across town with a group of volunteers to provide hot meals, showers, and much more to those in need,

Duke founded the nonprofit ‘Hope for the Homeless’ in 1994. The organization started in Milwaukee, then was moved to Phoenix and is now in Las Vegas.

Duke, who was once homeless himself, said he decided to focus on the Las Vegas community after visiting family and realizing there were people living on the streets all across the valley.

“That’s what my passion came from. I experienced this. It wasn’t long that I experienced it but during the time I was there, there were so many little things that I needed,” Duke said.

In 2021, there were 5,083 homeless people accounted for in Southern Nevada.

In 2022 so far, the total of homeless people in Southern Nevada is nearing 5,700.

“Our whole goal was to get a mobile truck where we could go out and reach the people because especially here, the people are not in one location, they're everywhere,” Duke said.

The organization is currently asking for donations, including:

Deep Freezers & Fridge

Water

Soda/Juice/Gatorade

Canned food

Clothing

Hats

Blankets

Masks

Dog food

Cat food

Baby food

Diapers