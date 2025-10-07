Las Vegas man sentenced to 8-20 years for string of burglaries across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man who burglarized more than 30 businesses across the valley, particularly in the Chinatown area, was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison today after agreeing to a plea deal.

Cedric Hasan, 35, must also pay restitution totaling over $29,000 for the money he stole during his crime spree.

The sentencing brings closure to a case that impacted dozens of local businesses, with many of the targeted establishments located in Las Vegas's Chinatown district.

