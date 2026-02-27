LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local man says he was overcharged more than $600 by Thrifty Car Rental, and even after the company acknowledged a discrepancy and promised a refund, he says getting his money back took months.

Jason Dreyer says what should have been a simple refund turned into a costly financial headache, leaving him chasing answers and his money, for nearly four months.

WATCH| A viewer reached out to Channel 13 after he said he was overcharged more than $600 by a rental car company

Las Vegas man says rental car 'discrepancy' cost him months and hundreds of dollars

“It wasn’t just about the money,” Dreyer said. “Every time I would call them, it would be an hour phone call.”

Dreyer rented a vehicle from Sept. 17 through Oct. 1. He says he extended the rental at a quoted rate of about $154 per week. Instead, he was charged more than $458 per week, bringing his total bill to more than $1,100. According to his contract, he says he should have paid roughly $442.

“Same car… that is what I agreed to extend to and when I go up there, they’re going to charge me $805,” Dreyer said.

Dreyer says he contacted Thrifty after noticing the discrepancy. He claims customer service representatives acknowledged the overcharge, referring to it as a “discrepancy,” in an email and told him a refund was being processed.

But months passed without a credit.

“Not only is it a burden financially for them to take money that isn't theirs and admit to a glitch,” Dreyer said, “but to say that it has been rectified and that the money is coming back and it doesn't, and you have to call, and you're always at square one when you call.”

After two more months without resolution, Dreyer reached out to Channel 13 in December.

Our initial attempts to contact the company were unsuccessful. Emails went unanswered. On Feb. 4, Thrifty responded, saying it would look into the overcharge.

Dreyer later received a partial refund. He says the remaining balance was finally returned on Feb. 25.

“It’s been four months,” he said.

Dreyer says the frustration wasn’t just about the money, it was the process. He described receiving different case numbers, promises of supervisor follow-ups, and little communication.

“That’s why I contacted you guys,” he said. “Without you guys, I wouldn't have had any money back yet.”

Although it took time and repeated calls, Dreyer says he’s relieved the issue is resolved. He hopes sharing his story encourages others to closely review rental agreements and billing statements, and to keep pushing for answers if something doesn’t add up.