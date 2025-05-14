Las Vegas man gets jail time for threatening U.S. Senators, including Jacky Rosen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man will spend over three years in prison after pleading guilty to threatening to kill and harm several U.S. Senators, including Jacky Rosen.

Las Vegas man gets jail time for threatening U.S. Senators

Court records state that John Anthony Miller left multiple threatening, anti-Semitic voicemails at Rosen's office from Oct. 11 through Oct. 19, 2023.

Transcripts of those voicemails say Miller said things like "you f****** piece of s*** un-human, subhuman, you're vermin, b****, and we're gonna finish what Hitler started."

Another message stated "You're gonna burn in f****** hell for your f****** crimes ... You're gonna burn in hell, b****, and me and Jesus are gonna piss on you b****."

In addition to the voicemails, Miller showed up at the Lloyd D. George courthouse in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2023 saying he wanted to see Rosen.

When officers asked to take a closer look at his identification, court records state Miller refused. When they told him he couldn't enter the building, Miller started shouting profanities like "kill every last Israeli terror-f******-rist" while walking down Las Vegas Boulevard.

U.S. District Court

The following week, Miller left another voicemail saying Rosen's family was in danger.

Federal investigators say that same week, Miller also threatened to assault and murder family members of two other U.S. Senators, who weren't publicly identified.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a federal official and two counts of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member.

On Tuesday, Miller was sentenced to 46 months, or just over three and a half years, in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

"Violent threats against any individual are unacceptable," said Spencer Evans, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Las Vegas Division. "But when they are directed at elected officials and their family members, threats have the potential to impact democracy itself by silencing those chosen to represent the American People."

To report suspected threats or violent acts, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or file an online complaint here.