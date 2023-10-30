Las Vegas man arrested, charged after threatening U.S. Senator

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested and is facing charges after threatening a U.S. Senator.

According to a criminal complaint, 43-year-old John Anthony Miller left numerous threatening voicemails at the office of a U.S. Senator from Oct. 11 through Oct. 19, 2023. That included a message where Miller allegedly threatened to assault, kidnap, or murder the senator with "intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere" with their ability to carry out their duties.

In addition to the voicemails, Justice Department investigators said that on Oct. 18, 2023, Miller was at the Lloyd D. George courthouse in Las Vegas and said he was going to see the senator. He allegedly refused to cooperate with a court security officer and wasn't allowed in the courthouse.

While the senator was not named by the Justice Department officials, they did say it was a Senator from Nevada.

Miller was arrested on Oct. 26, 2023 and is charged with one count of threatening a federal official. According to the Justice Department, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 13, 2023.