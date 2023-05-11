Las Vegas man facing nearly 100 charges following California church shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing nearly 100 charges following a California church shooting last May.

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced 69-year-old David Chou is facing 98 charges, including federal hate crimes and weapons and explosives offenses.

On May 15, 2022, Chou took firearms and explosive devices into the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, according to a grand jury indictment. He is accused of killing one person and injuring five others. The indictment goes on to say Chou allegedly acted because of the victims' national origin and religion and he "intentionally obstructed the victims' religious exercise."

In a Channel 13 exclusive, investigators said Chou was upset about the political situation between China and Taiwan and he attended a dinner in 2019 where others said Chou expressed "radical views."

As part of the investigation into Chou, police searched an apartment building that he owned and also lived at near Twain Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police served a search warrant there and took a cell phone and some other items into evidence.

According to an indictment, Chou is facing 98 violations of federal law:



45 counts of obstructing free exercise of religious beliefs by force, which resulted in the death of one person, attempts to kill 44 others, and involved the use of a firearm and attempted use of explosives and fire

45 counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act by attacking the church congregants because of their actual or perceived Taiwanese national origin and Presbyterian faith

One count of attempting to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce by means of fire and explosives

One count of carrying explosives during the commission of a federal felony offense

Six counts of using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence

If convicted, the Justice Department said Chou could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Federal officials add that he is currently in state custody pending state criminal charges.