EXCLUSIVE: Exploring suspected church shooter David Chou's political ties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News got a first look at some of the ties the suspected shooter, David Chou, has here in Las Vegas.

Chou is seen attending an event wearing a white Hawaiian shirt. He is accused of killing a man and injuring five people at a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in southern California on Sunday.

"You hear this kind of news and you see the photo and I was very shocked," said Valley mortgage lender, Jia Mei Wang.

She attended a dinner in 2019, billed as an inaugural event for the National Association for China's Peaceful Unification. It's an organization that supports Taiwan and China's peaceful reunification. While she doesn't remember much about him, she says others that attended spoke of Chou having, "radical political views".

"He seems to be a little bit extreme in terms of his views," she said. "So that has always been the impression."

There's a photo of Chou pointing at a sign written in Mandarin showing a slogan supporting Han Kuo Yu, a 2020 Taiwanese presidential candidate considered to be pro-China. Investigators say Chou was upset over the political situation between China and Taiwan. Wang says political differences should be encouraged, but should never devolve into violence.

"I just wish everyone can maybe talk through things, instead of being violent,” she said.