Las Vegas man convicted after filing false tax returns

A federal jury convicted a Las Vegas man of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Terry Williamson conspired with others to file false and fraudulent tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service using the names and social security numbers of deceased taxpayers. To further the scheme, Williamson opened and managed a bank account to receive the fraudulent tax refunds. In total, more than 480 fraudulent tax refund checks totaling more than $2 million were deposited into Williamson’s account.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reported Williamson withdrew substantial amounts of money from that bank account and also transferred large portions of the proceeds to his personal account and to the accounts of co-conspirators. Williamson spent his cut of the money on personal expenses including over $60,000 on a fully-loaded pick-up truck.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. Williamson faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison as well as a period of supervised release and monetary penalties.