Las Vegas man arrested for attempting to kidnap child near school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mother is speaking out for the first time after her young son was touched and nearly kidnapped at a convenience store next to his school.

The incident happened at the Circle K on Commerce street and Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, said she dropped off her 11-year-old son at the Circle K on the morning of March 3, 2023.

“That morning, I just wasn't feeling good so I gave him a few bucks and told him to go get his hot chocolate and a donut,” she said.

She said she watched him walk inside of the store before driving back home. She left him with instructions to walk to school, Somerset Academy, which was within sight of the store. Maps show the convenience store is less than 500 feet away from the entrance to the school.

The mother said nothing was out of the ordinary until she got a call 30 minutes later.

"They said don't panic too much. He's okay physically but there was a situation inside of Circle K with him and apparently, a gentleman approached him and grabbed him and touched him. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Channel 13 obtained documents from the North Las Vegas Police Department that identified the man as James W. Alexander. Records detail that Alexander walked into the convenience store to purchase vodka and that's when he came across the young boy.

"He went behind my son and hugged him. He was trying to rub his chest,” she said.

Alexander also asked the boy personal questions like where he lived, where he went to school, and also wanted to know if his parents were nearby.

"My son started to cry and get really upset and that's when someone else noticed and took him away,” the boy's mother said. "You think of all the situations to prevent this and it happens like that.”

Police were called to the convenience store where they found Alexander in the parking lot. Documents show when police approached Alexander, they noted ‘a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle.’

During questioning, police said Alexander denied talking to any children but surveillance video from inside of the store showed otherwise.

"I don't care how belligerent you were. You should know that's a child and you're an adult. Period,” she said.

Alexander was arrested for attempted kidnapping of a minor and unlawful contact with a child. He was released from jail on a $3,000 bond.

"I talk to my son all the time until I'm blue in the face. I tell him to be safe, be careful, and be vigilant at all times. I would just say it's never enough. Please just reiterate it to your children because it could save their life,” she said.

Somerset Academy sent a letter to parents the day the incident happened.

The letter read in part: “This situation serves as a reminder to speak with your students about being aware of their surroundings and to find trusted adults ... The safety of our students, parents, and staff members is always our top priority.”