Las Vegas locals excited for Los Bukis, the first Spanish-language residency on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While U2's show at the Sphere is breaking box office records, another popular band you may not have heard of is about to make history in Las Vegas.

Los Bukis is a legendary Mexican band and will be the first Spanish language residency on the Strip.

Las Vegas local Eugenia Castro says this is the band of the Latinos.

"It means a lot, because they are giving their place to all the Latino people who come here to work hard and to fight, and well, he is a great artist."

The residency will feature 15 shows with performances scheduled for May, July, and September.

"They are the Rolling Stones of the Hispanic music," said Felix Fragoso, the owner of El Rey Promotions.

Fragoso works with artists like Los Bukis and helped bring them to Las Vegas. He says having the first Spanish language residency on the Strip will open the doors to other Spanish artists.

"It will definitely benefit our economy," Fragoso said.

"You will have a lot of people coming from out of town and even from Mexico on the September days. I'm sure they are going to be packed with tourists that want to come to Vegas."

Fragoso said this is one of the biggest groups in Latin music.

"People from Central America, people from every Spanish-speaking country know who Los Bukis are," he said.

Fragoso said he wouldn't be surprised if every show is sold out. As for Castro, she said this is one concert she won't want to miss.

"I am very happy," Castro said. "He is a great artist, a great singer, a great composer, an arranger of everything, and yes. I love their songs. They sing very beautifully."

The first performance will take place on Friday, May 3 inside the Dolby Live Theatre at Park MGM. Tickets are on sale now and start at $150.