Los Bukis to kick off first Spanish language residency ever on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Los Bukis are coming to Las Vegas. The band announced their residency will kick off in May.

The show will be the first ever Latin and all Spanish-language residency in the history of the Las Vegas Strip.

DATES

May 2024: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

July 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

September 2024: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Locals and visitors looking to score tickets to the Mexican group will have the opportunity on February 2 starting at 10 a.m. There will also be LIve Nation and Ticketmaster presales starting Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale details here.

Park MGM will host the residency in their 5,200-seat venue.

