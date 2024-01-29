Watch Now
Los Bukis to kick off first Spanish language residency ever on Las Vegas Strip

Los Bukis will kick off the first-ever Spanish language residency on the Las Vegas Strip in May 2024.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jan 29, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Los Bukis are coming to Las Vegas. The band announced their residency will kick off in May.

The show will be the first ever Latin and all Spanish-language residency in the history of the Las Vegas Strip.

DATES

  • May 2024: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

  • July 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

  • September 2024: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Locals and visitors looking to score tickets to the Mexican group will have the opportunity on February 2 starting at 10 a.m. There will also be LIve Nation and Ticketmaster presales starting Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale details here.

Park MGM will host the residency in their 5,200-seat venue.

