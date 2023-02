LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky local walked away from Boulder Station with a $135,000 jackpot, Station Casinos announced on Wednesday.

The game was Pai Gow Poker. The winning hand, a seven-card straight flush, secured the multiple-property progressive jackpot.

Station Casinos says the Pai Gow progressive was reset to $93,000 "for the next lucky guest."

