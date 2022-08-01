Las Vegas local hits $338K Pai Gow poker progressive jackpot at The Orleans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local made a trip to The Orleans Hotel and Casino he’ll never forget on Friday.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, is a regular at The Orleans who hit Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot for a payday of nearly $340,000, Boyd Gaming shared in a press release.

He was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker with his wife late Friday afternoon when he hit a seven-card straight flush (two to eight of spades with a joker), capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $338,703.99. He also placed a dragon bonus side bet that won him an additional $5,000, Boyd Gaming says.

Six Boyd Gaming destinations are participants in the company’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including:



The Orleans Gold Coast Hotel and Casino Aliante Casino Hotel Spa Cannery Casino & Hotel Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall Suncoast Hotel and Casino

By offering the Pai Gow Poker progressive at multiple destinations citywide, players have a shot at winning a much larger jackpot than individual properties could offer, Boyd Gaming says.

Friday's win is the first Pai-Gow progressive jackpot since July 2021, when a lucky player won a $119,000 prize at The Orleans.

Boyd Gaming’s Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at $75,168, a company spokesperson said.

