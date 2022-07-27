JACKPOT: "Bad Beat" Progressive at Santa Fe Station hits again, awards $214K

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second time in a week, Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive hit at Santa Fe Casino.

On Tuesday night, the total payout to players was $214,516. When four kings was beat out by a royal flush, the winning hand was awarded $21,442 and the losing hand was awarded $32,163.

All players at the winning table won $1,341 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $1,221 each.

There were 70 eligible players at Red Rock’s poker room, 27 eligible players at Boulder Station’s room and 29 eligible players at Santa Fe Station’s room.

The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive grows daily. The “loser” with the qualifying hand wins 15% of the jackpot while the winning qualifying hand wins 10%. The remaining players at the table at the time of the hit split 5% of the jackpot while all other active players across Station Casinos poker rooms at the time split the remaining 70%.

The bad beat also recently hit at Santa Fe Station on Thursday, July 21.