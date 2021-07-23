Lucky winner hits big on Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker Progressive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive hit at Santa Fe Casino on July 21. The total payout to players was $225,571.

On Wednesday night, the losing hand was Quad J's and the winning hand was a Jack High Straight Flush.

According to the casino, the winning hand won $22,552 and the losing hand won $33,827.

All players at the table won $1,409 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $1,120 each, including all the players at the winning table.

The losing player asked to remain anonymous. The winner was Edward Banka (pictured above).

Over $1 million has been awarded through the “Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker Bad Beat” since re-opening in August.