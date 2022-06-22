LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive hit at Red Rock Casino Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:41 p.m, with a total payout of $306,939.

The losing hand was Quad Queens and the winning hand was a Queen-high straight flush. The winning hand won $30,686 and the losing hand won $46,029.

All 8 players at the table won $1,918 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $1343 each, including all the players at the winning table.

The “loser” with the qualifying hand wins 15 percent of the jackpot while the winning qualifying hand wins 10 percent.

The remaining players at the table at the time of the hit split 5 percent of the jackpot while all other active players across Station Casinos poker rooms at the time split the remaining 70 percent.

At the time, there were 70 eligible players at Red Rock’s poker room, 34 eligible players at Boulder Station’s room, and 56 eligible players at Santa Fe Station’s room.

The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive grows daily. The progressive has reset to over $260,000 with Quad 4’s beaten.