Las Vegas legislator and educator Harvey Munford dies at 83

Harvey Munford
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 26, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Nevada lawmaker and Clark County educator Harvey Munford has passed away at 83 years old.

On Thursday, his son announced the news on Facebook.

Munford grew up breaking barriers . For example, in 1962, he arrived in Billings, Montana where he played basketball and football at Montana State University. He eventually became the school's first Black graduate. He remembers teachers taking him under their wings to guide him through that trying time.

"You were a really special young man and you endured all this," Munford told Montana officials when he was inducted into the Montana Football Hall Of Fame in 2016. "We're going to make sure you beat this."

He later went on to be signed as a free agent by the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers and the National Football League's Los Angeles Rams. Injuries led to him not playing for either team. In 1966, Munford came to Las Vegas for a teaching job and he stayed in the valley ever since.

For 36 years, he taught high school government classes and was a coach in the Clark County School District. District officials said they are saddened by his loss and won't forget his impact on the community.

Munford also taught at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the College of Southern Nevada.

Munford served in the Nevada State Assembly from 2004 to 2016. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took to social media to thank him for his life of service and how Munford has contributed to the valley over the years.

Munford even has a permanent place of honor in Southern Nevada. In Nov. 2022, the City of Las Vegas renamed Sunny Place, a street in the Historic Westside, as Harvey Munford Street.

