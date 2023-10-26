Las Vegas legislator and educator Harvey Munford dies at 83

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Nevada lawmaker and Clark County educator Harvey Munford has passed away at 83 years old.

On Thursday, his son announced the news on Facebook.

Munford grew up breaking barriers . For example, in 1962, he arrived in Billings, Montana where he played basketball and football at Montana State University. He eventually became the school's first Black graduate. He remembers teachers taking him under their wings to guide him through that trying time.

"You were a really special young man and you endured all this," Munford told Montana officials when he was inducted into the Montana Football Hall Of Fame in 2016. "We're going to make sure you beat this."

He later went on to be signed as a free agent by the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers and the National Football League's Los Angeles Rams. Injuries led to him not playing for either team. In 1966, Munford came to Las Vegas for a teaching job and he stayed in the valley ever since.

For 36 years, he taught high school government classes and was a coach in the Clark County School District. District officials said they are saddened by his loss and won't forget his impact on the community.

We are saddened by the loss of former educator and NV Assemblyman Harvey Munford. His impact on the community and education will not be forgotten. Our hearts are with his family, friends, former colleagues and students. pic.twitter.com/egZ0SjxDg0 — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) October 26, 2023

Munford also taught at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the College of Southern Nevada.

Munford served in the Nevada State Assembly from 2004 to 2016. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took to social media to thank him for his life of service and how Munford has contributed to the valley over the years.

Our community lost a gentle giant with the passing of former Nevada Assemblyman Harvey Munford. Keiba and I are praying for his family and for our community. Rest in Power Mr. Munford. pic.twitter.com/WtHyGyHUqN — Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) October 26, 2023

Very sad to learn of the passing of Assemblyman Harvey Munford. He was an iconic figure in the community. His legacy includes passing bills the require multicultural education in our schools and the work he and I did to require police to wear body cameras. He’ll be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/ZqcPJFb0Be — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) October 26, 2023

I'm so sorry to hear Assemblyman Harvey Munford has passed away.



Harvey was a true public servant. He poured his heart into everything that he did, whether it was teaching his students (including my sister), coaching, or fighting for Nevada families in the legislature. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 26, 2023

It is with a very heavy heart to share the passing of former Assemblyman Harvey Munford. For so many of us that grew up in Vegas he was a coach,teacher,community leader but most of all.. he was our friend!!! GOD BLESS you Harvey🙏 — Michael J. McDonald (@McDonaldNV) October 26, 2023

I'm grateful for Assemblyman Munford's lifetime of service. He gave so much to his community and to our state at #nvleg. Please keep the Munford family in your thoughts. https://t.co/ki37WSlERs — Nicole Cannizzaro (@Nicole4Nevada) October 26, 2023

My good friend Assemblyman Harvey Munford passed away this morning. He served our state honorably for 50-plus years as an educator, coach, and state legislator. I’m grateful to have given him one last hug at his home last week. My prayers are with his wife Vivian and Ioved ones. pic.twitter.com/PU0nOODyki — Ruben Kihuen (@RubenKihuen) October 26, 2023

Munford even has a permanent place of honor in Southern Nevada. In Nov. 2022, the City of Las Vegas renamed Sunny Place, a street in the Historic Westside, as Harvey Munford Street.