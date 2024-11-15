Las Vegas lawmaker taking action after couple arrested for hoarding animals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In February, a Las Vegas couple was arrested after nearly 200 animals were seized from their home and other locations across the valley.

After that happened, I talked to Kacey Brunson from the Vegas Friends of Guinea Pig Rescue after she took some of the seized guinea pigs in.

"I took about 30 to 40 in. I am not sure of the exact count, but I have lost several," Brunson said.

Now— some lawmakers are taking action.

"I believe this couple bought 30 dogs from this one pet store in one year," said Las Vegas Councilwoman for Ward 2, Victoria Seaman.

These documents reveal photos and details of the couple that is accused of animal abuse:

I talked with Seaman about changes to Title 7 to address animal hoarding.

It is about limiting the number of animals you can buy from a pet store because if you are only allowed six dogs and six cats, then we have limited to six dogs a year and six cats. They will also have to register with an ID every time they buy an animal; protective services will monitor that.

If you live in the city, you would only be allowed to buy up to six dogs, six cats, four ferrets, four rabbits or two guinea pigs.

Joe: What can stop someone from going to Petland and then going down the street and buying more?

Seaman: The only place the pet stores are now open is the City of Las Vegas and it has to be reported to animal services. There will be a system.

Brunson agrees something needs to be done.

The reason I have so many guinea pigs in the rescue and the reason there are so many homeless guinea pigs is that the pet store sells guinea pigs; anybody can walk in with $40 and buy a guinea pig.

Joe: What do you think can change here in Las Vegas?

Brunson: The ban on selling animals at pet stores.

Last December, Clark County began banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. I asked Seaman why this wasn't being pushed for sooner in the city.

"We have thousands of people doing illegal breeding in Las Vegas that we can not regulate, so closing a pet store would increase that one hundredfold," Seaman said.

A business impact study on the potential changes is being conducted and will be presented to the city council in the coming weeks.

The councilwoman expects to get the business impact report on Nov. 28.

As for the couple arrested in connection with the hoarding case— they are facing a slew of animal abuse changes. They are due back in court on Nov. 21.