Las Vegas law enforcement's crack down on illegal dog breeding is working, but some challenges remain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As local shelters continue to try and handle at-capacity facilities, officials from Las Vegas' Department of Public Safety say they are making progress in combating the issue of illegal breeding.

The city just honored some people from the department working on the issue, I talked to the chief about what they are noticing.

Las Vegas' crack down on illegal dog breeding is working, but some challenges remain

"A lot of these dogs live in crates their whole lives."

Over the years, Channel 13 has looked into the issue of illegal dog breeding. Just months ago, I spoke to Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman on the issue.

▶ What is the city doing to stop the animal-related issues in Las Vegas?

"We have thousands of people doing illegal breeding in the city of Las Vegas that we can not regulate," Seaman said.

But a recent operation targeting the problem is proving successful.

The Department of Public Safety is cracking down with "Operation Pawsitive Change." The team going undercover to meet with illegal breeders advertising on social media and Craigslist.

"We're actually meeting with them in parks, and when they meet in parks, they have the animals and we find that they don't have a permit to sell those animals and when they don't they get cited for that," said Chief Jason Potts of the Department of Public Safety.

The city of Las Vegas recognized the enforcement team at last week's City Council meeting for their work rescuing 18 puppies and giving 40 citations. They also recovered four firearms during those operations.

"So we just did one a few weeks ago where we actually had a breeder that was breeding Aussie doodles," Potts said. "And so we rescued two puppies, they were Aussie doodles, and these folks are selling these animals for $3,000 to $5,000."

Potts said they are noticing another change — less social media posts for dog and puppy sales.

"We've seen more and more folks less inclined to meet with our undercover officers, our Flex team," Potts said. "So that's a win so far. So it's more and more difficult for us to get these folks to meet with us at parks."

Moeller: When did you start noticing that trend changing?

Potts: After about the 5th or 6th different operations.

He said people are urged to adopt instead of shopping for a pup, but if you are getting a dog from a breeder, make sure they are operating legally and ask for a permit.

"Our folks are going to be operating and looking at our social media accounts to see who's breeding and who isn't," Potts said.

He also said illegal breeding can result in a citation and even a fine. Multiple offenses can lead to jail time.

