City of Las Vegas' Operation Pawsitive Change cracks down on illegal breeders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is cracking down on illegal breeders in the valley.

The new initiative, "Operation Pawsitive Change, " focuses on dismantling illegal backyard dog breeding operations, unlicensed animal sales, and associated illegal activities within Las Vegas.

"This is our response to overpopulation in Southern Nevada of animals and some bad actors that are predatory breeding," said Chief Jason Potts of the Department of Public Safety. "This is our response to the mayor's direction and city council on the issues with animals."

Undercover officers contact illegal sellers advertising on Craigslist, Instagram and Facebook Marketplace. They set up meetings at public parks, with surveillance and tactical units in place, and then strike. Marked patrol units moved in after identification, detaining individuals, issuing citations and seizing contraband.

"We use an undercover Facebook account with our FLEX Team. Our Flex team, I just want to tell you they've done a great job, and our animal protection officers. And so they use an undercover account to lure out bad actors that are praying and doing predatory backyard breeding for profit," said Chief Potts.

Since October, undercover offices have conducted six sting operations, issued 35 citations, made two arrests, confiscated four firearms and rescued 16 puppies.

While the enforcement program has been around for a few months, it’s shown positive results in intimidating illegal breeders.

"I would say they have stopped coming out, they are a lot more leery of meeting with folks," said Potts.

"I really don't believe that there are any, at this point, really truly ethical breeders," said Amanda Spotofora, President of Retired to Rescue.

For almost 2 years, Spotofora has made it her mission to help find retired bulldogs and frenchies used for breeding a forever home.

“It’s hard. It weighs on you, especially after doing it for a couple of years," said Spotofora.

She tells Channel 13 that her non-profit, Retired to Rescue, has helped over 400 dogs.

Spotofora said that illegal breeding is a big issue in the valley and believes that, at the moment, Frenchies are in big demand.

"The breeding is out of control. Frenchies have just become the hot commodity."

Spotorofra says many dogs and puppies from backyard breeders can have multiple health issues.

“The larger community maybe doesn’t understand how much suffering is happening," said Spotofora. "A lot of these dogs live in crates their entire lives, and they are not healthy, and they are being bred not healthy and producing nonhealthy dogs.”

Spotofora said the new initiative is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s amazing. I hope that it keeps happening; something has to change," said Spotofora.

All cases resulting from Operation Pawsitive Change have been submitted to the City Attorney's Office for review. Based on the evidence and legal violations documented during the operation, the office will determine the next steps, including potential prosecution.

If you want to learn more about Retired to Rescue, click here.