Las Vegas kicks off Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you want to see fireworks in Las Vegas, just look up. There are several events kicking off the Fourth of July weekend beginning Friday night.

As the first major holiday weekend since Nevada fully reopened, it'll be hard to miss the colorful sparks blasting in the sky this year.

Over in Summerlin, they're getting ready for their 27th Annual Fourth of July parade. “America’s Birthday Party” parade is happening in Summerlin July 3.

"We almost didn't have it and then CDC guidelines said that we could open up June 1st, and it was like, 'OK we're going to have it!'" said Elizabeth Engle, a long-time volunteer with the community parade.

Even though this year's it is a bit smaller than tradition, volunteers still put in overtime to showcase these dynamic floats.

"I've done over 150 bows and they loved them so much that they've multiplied."

Bows, ribbons, artificial flower bedding and glitter cover these larger-than-life displays. On Saturday, they'll float down Hillpointe Road in front of thousands of spectators.

"I actually came out last week to reserve the spot, and then today I am actually putting up the tent.” Frank Dobbs said. “So we just want to make sure we get the best spot. We're so excited. We love the Fourth of July.”

Frank Dobbs and his family plan to watch the 30-minute parade, then head over to Cowabunga Bay. For the July 4th weekend, the water park is decked out in red, white and blue. They’re blowing up free balloon animals and serving delicious grub from food trucks. They’re capping off Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights with a fireworks display.

The Las Vegas Aviators are playing in front of sold-out crowds all weekend long. In a six-game homestead against the Sacramento River Cats, their fans have much to look forward to.

“I’m can’t wait to see the baseball game, fireworks, and food mostly,” said Adrian Kazaryan, a young baseball fan.

After each game, fans can catch a fireworks show at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Those three-night festivities are something similar to the Plaza’s rooftop fireworks display. Friday night, the hotel & casino celebrates its 50th anniversary on The Strip, treating their guests to a comedy show, the Golden margarita and ending each night with dazzling fireworks.

