Ramp closures at Lake Mead during the Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Fourth of July holiday and the hot weather, Lake Mead is expected to get thousands of visitors this weekend. For those visiting the national reaction area, patience will be your friend.

This is especially true at the boat ramps where there are some closures to report.

Many visitors are coming into town with boats from others states like California. Closures are creating a bit of a backup to enter the water and several launch areas are down to one lane.

“We have a large boat so it’s tough to get in the water," said Rick Bell. "We need something that is deep enough. The wait times are pretty high."

"We’ve heard stories of people waiting for two, three, four hours to get in, and waiting for two, three hours to get off the water," Bell added. "So that’s seven hours out of the day."

Below is a list of closures announced by the national reaction area. Make sure to visit nps.gov as lake levels change regularly.

LAKE MEAD BOAT RAMP CLOSURES

Boulder Harbor - Temporarily closed due to low water levels

Temporarily closed due to low water levels Hemenway Harbor - 1 lane on pipe mats - A temporary closure for maintenance is expected from June 29 to July 2.

1 lane on pipe mats - A temporary closure for maintenance is expected from June 29 to July 2. Callville Bay - 1 lane on pipe mats

1 lane on pipe mats Echo Bay - 1 lane on pipe mats - Gas Stations are temporarily closed for repairs.

1 lane on pipe mats - Gas Stations are temporarily closed for repairs. Temple Bar - 1 lane on pipe mats

1 lane on pipe mats South Cove - Closed until further notice. Launching is available off the dirt road south of the launch ramp

Check nps.gov for the latest information.