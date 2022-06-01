Las Vegas is experiencing a critical blood supply shortage, demand expected to increase over summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas last, communities across the country have come together to help.

Blood donations started pouring and on top of helping the victims of Uvalde, the donations received will help replenish an already depleted supply.

“In light of the Texas tragedy that just took place, or any mass shooting like what we experienced here locally for 1 October, we always see a community response for donating blood. At this time, however, there is a critical need for all blood types and we’re still seeing the supplies not meeting the demands of hospital patients,” said Brittany Estrella, the communications manager for Vitalant.

Estrella said shelves usually full of donated blood are mostly empty in Southern Nevada and the demand for blood is expected to increase over the summer.

“During the summer and especially after Memorial Day weekend every year, it’s a hard time for the blood supply because people are taking vacations, there’s more roadway and highway travel with more accidents that occur and more people ending up in the trauma centers,” Estrella said.

Estrella said there’s a critical need for all blood types but especially type O. At the lowest, area hospitals have been working with a less than two-day supply of type O blood.

