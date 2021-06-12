Las Vegas HVAC companies urge A/C inspections amid shortage of parts, units

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has triple-digit temperatures on deck this weekend, and it's going to get a whole lot hotter next week.

It's the time of year when HVAC companies urge you to get your air conditioning system inspected, and there's extra incentive this year since some companies are dealing with a shortage of parts and units.

The pandemic shut down the production of these units and created a shortage that's getting worse, not better.

13 Action News spoke with some of the employees at ICE Heating and Cooling, who say this shortage has been a problem since shortly after the pandemic started, but it's gotten much worse in 2021. They suspect it's because the plants where these units are produced are having trouble getting people to come back to work.

At ICE, management has made adjustments, purchasing parts and units from five different suppliers instead of one or two. As a result, they say the problem isn't affecting their customers, but it's taking more time and money to track down what they need.

"It's been slightly frustrating because our business runs on organization and our processes had to change during the pandemic so that we could make sure that we get things ordered," said Chris Ramsay, the general manager.

"Now, we're having to go through and call the manufacturer and say, 'Hey, do you have this?' and they're like, 'No, we don't,'" he said. "Then we have to call different manufacturers."

"We're having to kinda piece-part systems together. It's all the same thing, but we're having to call three different manufacturers to get one system out," added Ramsay.

13 Action News reached out to nearly two dozen HVAC companies in Las Vegas. Some didn't respond or denied there is a shortage of units, but the majority said it's an ongoing issue they've had to adjust to.

ICE Heating and Cooling estimate 80%-90% of the calls they get about the air conditioning not working are due to lack of maintenance. Their best advice is to get your A/C inspected twice per year, once before the summer and once after.

So, if you haven't had it inspected this year, you're overdue.

They say you'd much rather be proactive than reactive before the heat overtakes your house.