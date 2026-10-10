Las Vegas holds 10th annual Walk for Water to promote conservation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas organizations came together for the 10th annual Walk for Water at Springs Reserve, raising awareness about water conservation and the global struggle for clean water access.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley cut the ribbon to kick off the 2.1-mile walk around Springs Reserve. Participants were encouraged to carry a 2-gallon bucket of water throughout the event — a symbolic act representing what people in impoverished countries must do daily to obtain clean water.

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As attendees made their way through Springs Preserve, they were surrounded by music, games and informational displays across the amphitheater focused on the importance of water conservation and the steps residents can take to help.

Sally Dewhurst, president of UKMY Productions and event producer, said small everyday habits can make a significant difference.

"Turning off the faucet when you brush your teeth. Little basics that we can all do to keep this city running and flowing," Dewhurst said.

Emma Bustos-Guzman, vice president of the Youth Conservation Council, said residents do not need to make drastic changes to have an impact.

"Using the dishwasher. I know often a lot of people don't use it, but it actually wastes less water than it does by hand doing it," Bustos-Guzman said.

Las Vegas residents Jeff Jones and Dr. Melvin King said the event helped put water access into perspective.

"This is a gesture that we need to conserve water in our valley," Jones said.

"Two gallons can get very heavy when you're walking miles and miles. And as you said, this is just a constant reminder that don't take what you have for granted," King said.

Both men said educating children about water conservation is equally important.

"This is just a constant reminder and reflection on us being able to have that freedom and that luxury of turning on a faucet and having direct access to water," King said.

"We won't be here forever. So we have to pass it down. It's each one teach one," Jones said.

Next year's event is expected to place a greater focus on the drought facing Nevada and explore ways to help slow the steady decline at local lakes.

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