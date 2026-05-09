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Las Vegas hits 100 degrees for the first time in 2026

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100-degree day
KTNV
Las Vegas hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2025 on May 22.
100-degree day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you ready to feel the heat?

On Friday, the National Weather Service said Las Vegas officially hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2026. That temperature was taken at Harry Reid International Airport.

Temperatures are expected to go up through Tuesday.

Officials are advising to make sure your air conditioning works, make sure you have plenty of water, and make sure you have booties so your pets don't burn their paws.

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Las Vegas hits first 100-degree day of the year

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