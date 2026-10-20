Las Vegas healthcare providers report rising flu and COVID cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada healthcare providers are reporting increases in flu and COVID-19 cases, bringing concerns about missed work, sick family members and when to seek medical help.

Dr. Daniel Golden, medical director at West Craig ER with the Valley Health System, said flu and COVID-19 cases at the emergency departments he described doubled from August to September, with a further increase in October.

CareNow also reported elevated flu cases across its 21 clinics, according to a spokesperson, who said the clinics were seeing flu daily.

The reports come as Nevada’s flu activity remained low but was trending upward in the week ending Oct. 10.

Illness disrupts a family’s routine

Danny Springfield said he had just picked up his sick wife from work and was heading to get her something to eat.

“I'm about to grab some food and, you know what I mean, soup, something like that for my wife. She's sick,” Springfield said.

He said illness had been coming and going through his household.

“I think we've been sick just my whole household for a little while, just coming on and off, so we figured it was the flu,” he said.

Springfield did not identify a confirmed diagnosis for his family’s illness.

What local providers are seeing

Golden said the increase became apparent as his ERs tracked cases from late summer into fall.

“We began seeing flu and COVID cases coming into our ERs in August,” Golden said. “We've already seen doubling of the number of cases, and now going into October, we're seeing an even larger increase.”

His comparison describes his account of ER activity, not a countywide or statewide doubling of cases.

Separately, Nevada’s report for the week ending Oct. 10 counted 201 flu-related emergency department visits in Clark County out of 311 statewide.

Flu accounted for 0.7% of Nevada emergency department visits that week. The state’s flu activity was classified as low, although the trend was growing. Those figures cover flu, not COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses.

Some residents are taking precautions. Carlos Filoteo said he wears a mask around other people.

“I'm 75 years old, so I try to protect myself,” Filoteo said.

When to seek emergency care

Asked when patients should seek emergency care, Golden pointed to worsening symptoms accompanied by chest pain, significant shortness of breath, an inability to tolerate food or liquids, or confusion.

He urged people experiencing those warning signs to seek care in an emergency department.

Golden also advised people with respiratory symptoms to avoid close contact with those most vulnerable to serious illness, including older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

For Springfield, the reported increase in COVID-19 was unexpected.

“Yeah, it's concerning, honestly," he said. "I didn't know that COVID was coming back up."