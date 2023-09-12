Las Vegas gas prices are on the rise again. Here's when you could see them go down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices are on the rise again in the Las Vegas area. A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is now $4.64, up from $4.30 a month ago and $4.48 a week ago, according to AAA.

This increase comes days before the end of the federally mandated summer-grade gasoline time period. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says gasoline retailers are mandated to use the summer-grade gasoline from Jun. 1 to Sept. 15.

According to the EIA, regular unleaded gasoline prices rise in the spring and peak in late summer, as demand increases. They say prices generally decrease in the winter months, though, as demand decreases and the winter-grade gasoline is introduced.

Despite the recent increase in prices, a gallon of regular gas is still cheaper right now compared to this time last year. A price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.90 a year ago, according to AAA.

